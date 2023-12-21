Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LNN. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNN

Lindsay Stock Performance

Lindsay stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average is $123.09.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.82 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 30.3% in the second quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 548.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lindsay by 17.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindsay

(Get Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.