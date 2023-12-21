Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.70. Liquidia shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 603,745 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,117,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Liquidia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $694.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -0.08.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 314.38% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liquidia by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,774,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter worth about $509,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in Liquidia by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 357,756 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Liquidia by 14.2% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter worth about $3,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

