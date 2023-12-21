Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $92.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $95.23.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,309,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

