Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $80.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

LPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE LPX opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

