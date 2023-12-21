Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $80.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Louisiana-Pacific traded as high as $71.11 and last traded at $70.87. Approximately 123,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 865,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

LPX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966. Insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

