Luken Investment Analytics LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,924 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 175,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,476,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 39,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $166.54 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.