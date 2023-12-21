Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $15.08. Lyft shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 6,036,520 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $85,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 645,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,425 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.02.

Lyft Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Lyft by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

