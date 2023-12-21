Marie Josee Lamothe Buys 2,175 Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Marie Josee Lamothe purchased 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,913.21.

Marie Josee Lamothe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Marie Josee Lamothe purchased 12,300 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,250.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

REI.UN opened at C$18.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.39. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.32 and a 1 year high of C$23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on REI.UN. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.21.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

