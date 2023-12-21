Marie Josee Lamothe Buys 2,175 Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Marie Josee Lamothe purchased 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,913.21.
Marie Josee Lamothe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Marie Josee Lamothe purchased 12,300 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,250.00.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
REI.UN opened at C$18.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.39. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.32 and a 1 year high of C$23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REI.UN
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.