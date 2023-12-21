Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Marin Software by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 237,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

