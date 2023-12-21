Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.44.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
