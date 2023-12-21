Marotta Asset Management Has $352,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.