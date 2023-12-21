Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7,633.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $216.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.22. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.