Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $598.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $510.00 to $598.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MLM. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $488.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $450.10 and its 200 day moving average is $442.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $499.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

