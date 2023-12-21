Masco (NYSE:MAS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

MAS opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

