Matthew Dunnigan Sells 1,462 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

QSR stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.14.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

