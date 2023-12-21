Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,495 iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDEM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

LDEM stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $46.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $48.74.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

