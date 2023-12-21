Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 77.2% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Shell by 684.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

