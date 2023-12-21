Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,231.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 57,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 31,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $325.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.