Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $59.75 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

