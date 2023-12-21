Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $49.12.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

