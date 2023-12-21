Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 294,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,644,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,772,000 after buying an additional 64,354 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

