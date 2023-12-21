Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 409 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,427,000 after purchasing an additional 135,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,090,000 after buying an additional 50,676 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,411,000 after acquiring an additional 68,334 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,864,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,488,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $87.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.