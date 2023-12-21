Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,496 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $82.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

