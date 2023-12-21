Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,240,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,924 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Shares of WBD opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

