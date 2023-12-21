Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 15.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 7.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 6.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

