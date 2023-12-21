Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,911 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.48 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

