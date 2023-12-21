Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 73,519 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 36,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $454.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

