McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.52. The stock has a market cap of $785.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.86.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

