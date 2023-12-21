MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

MediWound Price Performance

MDWD stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MediWound by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MediWound by 122.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in MediWound by 46.7% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile



MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

