MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MELI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,597.44 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,660.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,427.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,316.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

