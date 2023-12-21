Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.7% during the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.36 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54. The company has a market capitalization of $266.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

