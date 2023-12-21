MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after acquiring an additional 578,699 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after acquiring an additional 486,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.