MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) versus Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Head to Head Survey

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MFA Financial and Independence Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $482.42 million 2.44 -$231.58 million ($0.38) -30.42 Independence Realty Trust $628.53 million 5.42 $117.25 million $0.26 58.35

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

57.8% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MFA Financial and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial -0.50% 9.34% 1.90% Independence Realty Trust 8.67% 1.54% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MFA Financial and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 Independence Realty Trust 1 3 4 0 2.38

MFA Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.08, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. MFA Financial pays out -368.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence Realty Trust pays out 246.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

MFA Financial has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats MFA Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

