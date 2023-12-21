Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares during the period. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

