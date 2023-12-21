Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of MLSS opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
