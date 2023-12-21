Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Sells $177,460.20 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

MTX opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on MTX. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sidoti raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after acquiring an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,339,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after buying an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,960,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

