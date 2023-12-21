Mizuho Trims Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Price to $36.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth $31,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth $8,470,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

