Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 45,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

