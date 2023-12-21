MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.31

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.31 and last traded at $53.06, with a volume of 36310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

MoneyLion Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $110.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $44,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,954,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $273,088.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,234.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $44,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,954,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $1,955,689. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MoneyLion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MoneyLion by 29.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $1,145,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

