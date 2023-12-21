Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 33,577 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.11% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 54,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.