Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 4,444 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $125.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,368,619.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $14,368,619.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,667 shares of company stock worth $2,461,744. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

