Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 4,772 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.57%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

