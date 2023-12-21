Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $171.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.01.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

