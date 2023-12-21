Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 4,494 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.36 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

