Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 619 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its position in Etsy by 2.9% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 41.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

ETSY opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.03. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

