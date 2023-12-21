Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.87.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 241.38%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

