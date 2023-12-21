Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,945 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,990,000 after acquiring an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,428 shares of company stock worth $275,244. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Trading Down 2.2 %

PCTY stock opened at $163.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $235.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.06.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

