Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.31 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $135.57 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $144.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

