Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.14 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day moving average is $156.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.