Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,053,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.0 %

IRM stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

