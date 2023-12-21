Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.07% of Evolent Health worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,923,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

