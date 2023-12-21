Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 9,839 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 177.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $88.33. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.81.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.